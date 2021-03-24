Should I buy SFP+ or QSFP+ cards?

I already have two Mellanox ConnectX-3 SFP+ cards, they are working great and I am looking for a dual port SFP+ card to connect both of my computers to a third one. I noticed meanwhile, that there are QSFP+ cards with 40 Gbps and they are the same price or sometimes even cheaper than SFP+ cards. Is there a reason why they are so cheap even if they have 4x the bandwidth? I would move to QSFP+ if they really work without issues.



Another thing I ran into that there are "HP Mellanox" QSFP+ cards. Does this mean that Mellanox gives the controller chip and HP builds the card around it? If so, then does this matter e.g. will the transceiver, motherboard, etc. compatibility suffer or will it overheat just like many cards from HP? These cards appear to be significantly cheaper second hand than pure Mellanox cards...