Should I buy PS5 or gaming rig?

The PS5 plays games well enough - my biggest knock against it are the lack of KBM controls (it has some titles that support it, but they're few and far between - especially compared to Xbox). My favourite aspects of the PS5 (compared to previous console generations) is that SSD and the console 'suspend' feature. Very nice being able to suspend my game and then resume it again very quickly later. Xbox has a better implementation of this feature, but PS5's version works well enough for me.



PS5 also had the usual plethora of media streaming apps and whatnot - I like their implementation and regularly listen to Spotify podcasts while playing games.



However, there's a lack of 'tinker' aspect to consoles. You can upgrade the SSD (even get an aftermarket heatsink for it) but there's not much to 'tinker' around with. For this reason, I've really been enjoying my ROG Ally - I'm running Bazzite on it and get some of those console-like features (console suspend/resume, gamepad friendly interface) and have more freedom in what's installed on it.