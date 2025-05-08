Should I buy PS5 or gaming rig?

maverick786us
I was a PC gamer way back in 2008 till 2013 until my gaming rig hardware wasn't enough to support the latest games. Its been more than a decade now. I see my friend who is a tech geek like me and enjoying playing games in his PS4. I sometimes feel tempted to buy a 55 inch TV and PS5 and enjoy gaming, and sometimes I feel that I should wait, gather money to game at 2K on 32 inch display.
But this is one area in which if you wait you keep waiting.
I don't know what to do? What is your suggestion? Which so ever setup I buy I will use it not solely for gaming.
