Should I buy PS5 or gaming rig?

I was a PC gamer way back in 2008 till 2013 until my gaming rig hardware wasn't enough to support the latest games. Its been more than a decade now. I see my friend who is a tech geek like me and enjoying playing games in his PS4. I sometimes feel tempted to buy a 55 inch TV and PS5 and enjoy gaming, and sometimes I feel that I should wait, gather money to game at 2K on 32 inch display.

But this is one area in which if you wait you keep waiting.

I don't know what to do? What is your suggestion? Which so ever setup I buy I will use it not solely for gaming.
 
Depends on what your expectations are. If you want top of the line omgrafix then you can end up spending about 5000-7000 on a gaming rig with a nice OLED 32 inch 4K monitor.
If you want to game on the big screen then a 55 or 65 inch OLED TV and PS5 or PS5 Pro is the way to go.

Personally, if you are just a casual gamer then a PS5 Pro and TV would cost maybe like 700+1500 bucks (assuming you get a LG C4 or equivalent).
 
The PS5 plays games well enough - my biggest knock against it are the lack of KBM controls (it has some titles that support it, but they're few and far between - especially compared to Xbox). My favourite aspects of the PS5 (compared to previous console generations) is that SSD and the console 'suspend' feature. Very nice being able to suspend my game and then resume it again very quickly later. Xbox has a better implementation of this feature, but PS5's version works well enough for me.

PS5 also had the usual plethora of media streaming apps and whatnot - I like their implementation and regularly listen to Spotify podcasts while playing games.

However, there's a lack of 'tinker' aspect to consoles. You can upgrade the SSD (even get an aftermarket heatsink for it) but there's not much to 'tinker' around with. For this reason, I've really been enjoying my ROG Ally - I'm running Bazzite on it and get some of those console-like features (console suspend/resume, gamepad friendly interface) and have more freedom in what's installed on it.
 
