Should I buy an iPhone 12 Pro or mini for dad

I recently bought iPhone 12 Max Pro for myself. Love my device



Now it’s time to get dad something, he owns an iPhone 7 classic. So I was thinking of getting him an upgrade. So I am stuck with iPhone 12 Pro (not max) and mini.



My dad is an old man. Though he will prefer small form factor. But there are somethings that I am considering.



1. He does web browsing off course I am not looking for a complete replacement to his crappy Lenovo notebook which has got a lot of bloat-wares, but if some of the regular browsing and other internet stuffs he can do in his smartphone and doesn’t have to open his notebook. So I was thinking it 6’1 inch screen size of Pro will matter over 4.7 inch of mini?



2. Just like me, dad takes care of his devices though in my case it too much so the durability of stainless steel chassis over aluminum will it make any difference, he will no doubt use a tempered glass protection and a case



3. He is a civil engineer so I was wondering if LiADR sensor might be useful in making a 3D map of the house. Though this is something he will use only once in a while. The extra lens, zooming capabilities and excellent night mode and night time portrait of Pro he would least care.



4. Mega safe: Now this is where things get bit completed, he does a lot of google, Microsoft meetings / conferences with his clients. He said iPhone 7 screen is too small makes it less user friendly and holding the smartphone on the hand in the middle of a meeting. With his laptop he has to connect with external speakers with amplifier, Marshal Acton 2 are excellent speakers for listening to music and movies but he finds this whole setup complicated and says the sound quality during the middle isn’t the way he expected it to be. So I was wondering a 6.1 inch screen mounted on a mega safe with an AirPod pro will it overcome these limitations and make his meeting more handy?



Unlike me l, dad doesn’t upgrade his smart phone every 3 years he plan to keep his iPhones for 4-6 years.



Mini no doubt looks beautiful and tempting, super sleek, with beautiful glossy finish. But I read on internet that it’s battery life is worst, lack of mega safe and 4.7 inch screen I am not sure if it will help in fulfilling his needs that I mentioned in the above 3 points.



I am looking for a way to balance between form factor and usability. I know he will not like Pro Max version because of its weight and oversize.



I know iPhone 13 will soon come, dad doesn't care about 120Hz screen refresh rate. For him budget matters. I will buy him once 13 is launched that will reduce the price of 12