Shot myself in the foot (MBR ERROR 1 afrter changing SATA connectors on the motherbord)

Well, I done did it. Finally got me a new power supply to replace my 12 year old Corsair HW1000 and decided to set up my raid 1 at the same time I installed the new PSU (EVGA 1200 P2) so I installed another WD 2GB hard drive and moved my cable from the Samsung 860 EVO boot drive and connected it to the new WD drive (Sata connector P4 on hte MB) Installed a new Sata III cable on MB connector P2 to my boot drive and when I rebooted I got the dreaded "MBR ERROR 1 press any key to boot from floppy" message. I can use F12 to get to the boot menu and tell my system to boot from my C drive but when I restart it to goes back to the MBR ERROR 1 message. I tried fixing it with my system recovery USB but it say can not repair. Any ideas on what I am missing or is my 860 SSD hosed and it is time to reinstall. I fear that because it is a free copy of WIN 10 Pro (free upgrade from WIN 7 Pro). I am hoping it is just a setting that I am mising and I don't have to go to command line and use FIXMBR. TIA