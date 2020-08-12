Shot in the dark: Weird disconnect issues - caused by GPU clock and memory clock drops/spikes?

On the recommendation of my brother I am posting here for help with some issues that started just recently. For reference I am using a ASUS ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1080 Ti OC 11GB. No problems before



When I play LoL, every couple of minutes I am disconnected from the game. But I don't drop chat on discord. I did the usual, reset network, driver update, bios update, reinstall LoL, furmark etc. Try WiFi vs Ethernet. Problem persists. So I checked my monitor and I noticed these quick dips in GPU clock and memory clock, consistently every 50 seconds. But this only happens when Im playing a game over the web. The dips dont exist when I play Halo 3 on Steam locally (they do happen in multiplayer).



Google seems to thin kthis is a GPU temp issue. Anybody have any clues or seen this before?