Shortcut for Outlook dictate command

Hey guys,This is in reference to the newly seeded version of Outlook 365 for the Mac.Dictation with Siri on the Mac is getting worse and worse with every new release. Catalina screwed it up beyond belief and it's not fixed in Big Sur either.In short, Siri simply sucks in macOS. One of the biggest problems is it is tied to the mothership over the Internet and there is no way to turn this off like there was In previous versions of macOS. It's alive or nothing now. Well, I think it will use a local reference database if you do not have Internet connection well that's not very useful now is itIn case you did not know, Microsoft outlook for the Mac and I believe for the PC as well as it on Dictation engine and it works Way way way better than Siri.The problem is and the latest version of Mac outlook they have the damn thing buried two levels deep under a menu new message window and it's a pain in the ass to get to.I cannot find any reference to a keyboard shortcut anywhere.I know how to create keyboard shortcuts in the keyboard preferences on the Mac but I cannot figure out what command to tell it to trigger.I created this message using Siri and AirPods Pro for the mic and I had to edit it at least 20 times, and that is on a FiOS network.Any suggestions?Thanks