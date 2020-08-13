shopping for new ISP need advice on internet speed options

hope this is the right section on the forums to ask this but me, my sister, and my mom all combined our resources to purchase a house. closing is next week and we're moving in a few days later. we're searching for good internet options and i know how to shop for an ISP but i need to know what internet download/upload speeds we will need.



i'm getting an lgcx 65" display that'll be hooked up to a custom pc i built for gaming and to be a CAD workstation to run solidworks because i'm enrolling in Embry Riddle University Online and plan on doing engineering school full time online. I also will be getting xbox series x when it comes out. my CX will be the only 4k and their two tvs are 1080p.



also between the three of us they'll be my pc, the xbox series x(when it comes out), three laptops, 2 ipads, amd 3 smartphones and my printer/scanner that has wifi. my pc and xbox will be the only things connected via ethernet.



i watch all my movies/tv shows via amazon prime and using fire stick and they have fire sticks as well.



we're moving to martinsburg,WV



...any idea what our download/upload speeds should be?



any advice on any specific ethernet cable i should get?



will i have a problem i got a pair of ethernet cables that are 50-100 feet long?(i might have to do that)