Shopping for a VA screen to pair with my LG 27GL850

I like my LG and i've been happy with it since i bought it but that low contrast ratio and IPS glow is really starting to grate on my nerves. I use my PC for everything, including watching movies and i was thinking of adding a secondary screen to cover up that deficiency.



I'm wondering if there has been any new development on the VA front. I would prefer a flat screen (so something like those 32" LG panels or the flat version of the AOC Q27G2U) but a friend said Samsung has made some progress here?



The reason i want to avoid curved panels is that i've had some bad experienced with some curved Samsung monitors before, which all came with blotches or clouding and had to return them all. I'd rather not go through that again.



I also can't seem to find a lot of info on VA monitors, or at least about what differences there are between them. Is the Q27G2U slower than the 32GN600? Does it have more or less ghosting? Are they all the same? Every comparison i see is between VA in general and IPS, very little info on VA vs VA.