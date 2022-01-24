Shopping for a VA screen to pair with my LG 27GL850

I like my LG and i've been happy with it since i bought it but that low contrast ratio and IPS glow is really starting to grate on my nerves. I use my PC for everything, including watching movies and i was thinking of adding a secondary screen to cover up that deficiency.

I'm wondering if there has been any new development on the VA front. I would prefer a flat screen (so something like those 32" LG panels or the flat version of the AOC Q27G2U) but a friend said Samsung has made some progress here?

The reason i want to avoid curved panels is that i've had some bad experienced with some curved Samsung monitors before, which all came with blotches or clouding and had to return them all. I'd rather not go through that again.

I also can't seem to find a lot of info on VA monitors, or at least about what differences there are between them. Is the Q27G2U slower than the 32GN600? Does it have more or less ghosting? Are they all the same? Every comparison i see is between VA in general and IPS, very little info on VA vs VA.
 
I've been looking at getting a new monitor as well, and from what I gather pretty much all VA panels have ghosting, overshoot, or black smearing to some degree where it is noticeable. The best ones appear to be the high end Samsung ones, but they also are curved and have been reported to have flicker issues with VRR, so it seems like kind of a wash for me regarding VA's, IMO anyway.
 
When i tried those Samsungs (27CHG70) i had no problem with ghosting (i saw it, but i wasn't too bothered by it) but the blotching was super annoying and a deal breaker.

I found this post which seems to suggest there ARE in fact differences between VA screens:

https://www.reddit.com/r/Monitors/comments/gn9af4/recently_tested_aoc_cq27g2_vs_lg_27gl83ab_vs_msi/

And this is the kind of info i'm looking for, but apparently it seems nobody cares enough about VA to really go in depth reguarding current models. I remember looking at those 32" LG options two years ago and apparently i'm still looking at them right now. Zero development i guess?
 
I would just go to places that do super thorough reviews like rtings regarding the specific models you are looking at...and also see if there are any youtube videos about it, too. I almost bought the Asus TUF ultrawide VA monitor which is rated really high on rtings, but some youtube videos demonstrated the overshoot/black smearing balancing act that you have to do with it and it just made it look gross, lol. Not to mention potential for VRR flicker.

...I'm probably going to go IPS for my next monitor despite the meh contrast ratio. Maybe somebody else here will have some deeper insight.
 
