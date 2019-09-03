Shopping for a minimalist mid-tower with good # of int/ex bays + usb-c in front

Anyone want to help me shop for a case? I'm looking for a new mid-tower (not sure if 18" in height is the standard but that's my current case' height, and I don't want to go much over that, as my rig sits on shelving). Wants & needs:



Room for my current hardware:



Corsair CX600 PSU

Gigabyte Z370P D3-CF

Radeon Pulse RX 570 4gb

CRYORIG H7 Tower Cooler For AMD/Intel CPU with 120mm PWM Fan



Aesthetics: Spartan/minimalist, preferably with opaque panels and no lights other than power LEDs and the like. I'd like something with a front door because they can look so clean, but it's not required.



I/O: USB-C port, microphone, headphone (more is okay but I need those three)



At least 1 5.25" external drive bay. 2 Would be better.



At least 5 3.5" internal drive bays. More would be nice.



Other priorities:



Good air flow, obviously

Quiet

Good dust protection



Budget: I'm probably not going to pay much over $150, but I could stretch for something really great.



I probably would've gone with the Fractal Design Define R5 by now. The aesthetics are decent and it does most of what I want it to do. But it doesn't have a USB-C port on front. I suppose if I can't find anything better I'll go with the R5, but I figured it couldn't hurt to ask.