Shopping for a minimalist mid-tower with good # of int/ex bays + usb-c in front

M

Morlock

Anyone want to help me shop for a case? I'm looking for a new mid-tower (not sure if 18" in height is the standard but that's my current case' height, and I don't want to go much over that, as my rig sits on shelving). Wants & needs:

Room for my current hardware:

Corsair CX600 PSU
Gigabyte Z370P D3-CF
Radeon Pulse RX 570 4gb
CRYORIG H7 Tower Cooler For AMD/Intel CPU with 120mm PWM Fan

Aesthetics: Spartan/minimalist, preferably with opaque panels and no lights other than power LEDs and the like. I'd like something with a front door because they can look so clean, but it's not required.

I/O: USB-C port, microphone, headphone (more is okay but I need those three)

At least 1 5.25" external drive bay. 2 Would be better.

At least 5 3.5" internal drive bays. More would be nice.

Other priorities:

Good air flow, obviously
Quiet
Good dust protection

Budget: I'm probably not going to pay much over $150, but I could stretch for something really great.

I probably would've gone with the Fractal Design Define R5 by now. The aesthetics are decent and it does most of what I want it to do. But it doesn't have a USB-C port on front. I suppose if I can't find anything better I'll go with the R5, but I figured it couldn't hurt to ask.
 
C

clockdogg

K

Kelvarr

clockdogg said:
Agree. R6 is a great option. Just built a system for a friend using the CM S600 - quite impressed with the quality for $99: https://www.newegg.com/black-cooler-master-silencio-s600-atx-mid-tower/p/N82E16811119373
https://www.newegg.com/black-cooler-master-silencio-s600-atx-mid-tower/p/N82E16811119373

Has a single 5.25" external drive bay and available with a steel side panel or the look-at-me-faux-glass panel. Reversible-opening front door and sleek understated looks.
Click to expand...
Perhaps you could tell me if the front bezel/panel is also steel? I see that the door is.
 
