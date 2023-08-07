Shopping for a card again (3090, 4080, 7900 XT/XTX)

I sold my 3080. My friend wanted it sooner, rather than later. I was a bit surprise/taken off guard - thought they'd want it later.No problem. I now have enough for a used 3090. But, I kind of don't want the 3090 - although the used price here is so-so - $900 CAD and up. I think I should go to the next gen. Anyone here want to cheer lead on that? 'Yeah, yeah!?!? Lol! Also, it's not much of an upgrade to go the 3090 from a 3080, right? But, I could buy a used one now - since they usually range $900-$1000. 24gb is nothing to sneeze at. It's still a decent card albeit a bit power hungry - and going through countless sellers and hoping it wasn't mined isn't too appealing.I already saved up $$ so that's why I have enough.I am thinking I should save up a bit more - maybe some new cards will go on sale in the month - 3 months? Or is that too long to wait?I have said what I do here or what I want the card for - gaming, productivity - video editing/blender/Compute - and it's nice to have the extra vram - at least, I'll have more than 10gb this time.Used 4080s here - go from $1300-$1500 (CAD).A new 7900 XTX is $1300 plus tax = $1430 (CAD) total.The only reason I'm considering a 7900 XTX is because I sometimes use Linux. I am a bit reluctant to go with AMD - for the same reasons - Nvidia is supposedly better for productivity stuff - although, AMD is catching up a bit or improving - it has some decent benchmarks in some rendering tests - it's okay in Davinci Resolve (if you disregard claims of crashes....) - although, I don't like the high power consumption of this series.I'm not interested in 4060s, 4070s/4070 Ti (vram is too low) or older AMD gen 6900 XT/6950 XT - although, it would be easy to buy one now - the performance in video editing/Blender is poor.Thoughts?