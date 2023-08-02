Shoot from the Hip: RX7600 vs RX6650XT? [Poll]

I've got an RTX2060, and I'm considering a small upgrade.
Is either the RX7600 or the RX6650XT a good option? Which would be better? Seems they have similar performance, maybe 4-5% in the newer card's favor. But, the RX6650XT is a couple bucks cheaper and seems to use noticeably less power (I have an 850W PSU & a 12600K, so not worried on that front, but still...).
-bZj
-bZj