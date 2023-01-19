Shipstation and USPS First class labels have no barcode

Has anyone here had problems with Shipstation and USPS First Class shipping labels having NO BARCODE?
I spent a couple of bucks for a First Class label that cannot be accepted by USPS cause... they obviously can't scan it into the system.
I tried Shipstation support forums and ... no response.
Is shipstation... Sh!tstation?

Is there a hassle free alternative where you can buy USPS First Class shipping labels and pay via Paypal ?

Pirateship. They don't have a direct option for first class via the packaging selection. But if you choose envelope, and put in the dimensions/weight, it pops up with a "First Class Package" option. Not sure if that's exactly what you are looking for...But they also offer UPS options, although more expensive. I'd say give it a check and see if it fits your fancy.
 
