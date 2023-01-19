Shipstation and USPS First class labels have no barcode

MooCow
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Apr 13, 2000
- Messages
- 7,798
Has anyone here had problems with Shipstation and USPS First Class shipping labels having NO BARCODE?
I spent a couple of bucks for a First Class label that cannot be accepted by USPS cause... they obviously can't scan it into the system.
I tried Shipstation support forums and ... no response.
Is shipstation... Sh!tstation?
Is there a hassle free alternative where you can buy USPS First Class shipping labels and pay via Paypal ?
