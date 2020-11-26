Ships January: PNY 3070 $639 3090 $1915

Reality
[H]ard|Gawd
3070
https://deals.dell.com/en-us/productdetail/65sc
3090
https://deals.dell.com/en-us/productdetail/65se
They price match but only up to 30 days after the invoice date.
You're paying a premium, but you're guaranteed one beginning of January. And if you have an account, you get about 5% back in store credit.
