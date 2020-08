Ships from/sold by Amazon: Viewsonic XG2705, 27", 144hz, FreeSync IPS, 1080p gaming monitor $199.50

Here is the link . The price comes up as $248 sold by Beach Audio, but if you look on the lower right, you get it from Amazon for $209. Upon adding to cart, it is giving me an addlt $10 discount. OTD w/ tax it's showing $215 or so.Also available directly from Viewsonic @ $195 (don't know what shipping/tax is).The stand also looks pretty nice! Swivel, Tilt, height adjustment, etc.