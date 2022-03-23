Ship of Harkinian (unofficial Ocarina of Time port)

The much talked about PC port of Ocarina of Time has had its first public code release. It requires Python 3.10.2 and Visual Studio 2022 to build. You are also required to provide your own ROM image. The port has been shown off by prolific OoT speedrunner ZFG leading up to release, and it looks excellent. Input lag is considered better than it is on any console release, natively supporting a number of controllers including gyro aiming. Mouse is not yet supported, as far as I know. The game still runs at 20 FPS internally, but the developers are working on unlocking the framerate.Go to 10 minutes in the video below, since it won't playback here.