"She's Dead Jim!" Long live the ASUS CrossHair VI Hero

The bloke decided to no longer play, hitting the start button and nothing. Power off and on, RGB lights light as irritating as before, nothing. Reset bios, took out the bios battery several times, disconnected everything, took out video card, memory, played musical memory, took it out of the case, took out the CPU and put it back in => Nothing except RGB lights and CPU green light. Hitting the Start and other buttons on the board, it never starts the boot process, no QLED's no QCode either.Probably time to retire the board, was hoping this would last until Zen 4. Plus I was inside the Ceth mountain in Crysis Remastered!!! grrrr and Started Mafia Definitive Edition (looks awesome!).Not sure if I will just substitute a cheaper board like the ASUS Tuff or spend more money like on a Gigabyte X570 Master. Would like to use the four sticks of DDR4 8gb B die memory. Anyways this board was moved from one case to another to free up the case with 360mm radiator for the TR motherboard. Used temporally the AMD Wraith cooler, got a Noctura D15S and was putting it on. Had issue starting up when moved to the new case, fan would spin for about 1 sec and stop, no QLED and QCode was unlisted in the book. Took out two sticks of memory, battery, put the battery back in and it started, and ran several days on and off playing a few games. Now it is brick.Not interested in any B550 boards, think they are in general over priced. The Master has the bios battery issue which not sure if resolved or not, other nice boards are more expensive. Any suggestions most appreciated.