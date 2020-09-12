Sharp's Colossal 120-Inch 120Hz 8K Display Is The Perfect Gaming Companion For GeForce RTX 3090

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 6,261
"Other features and specs include a 3,500:1 contrast ratio, 6ms response time (gray-to-gray), and a 600 nits typical brightness rating (it gets brighter for HDR content, though Sharp does not mention the peak rating). It also features a direct LED lighting with 2,048 LEDs.
Before someone pounces on the nomenclature, this is technically not a television. It does not have a built-in tuner, and is primarily intended for business environments. But it could still be used as one, with a set-top box and/or streaming stick. It is also capable of upconverting content to 8K, just like Sharp's Aquos 8K TV line.
Sharp will start taking orders for this display later this month, with units being built to order. Feel free to inquire with Sharp if you have deep pockets and an empty space in your living room that's begging for a 120-inch 8K display."
https://hothardware.com/news/sharp-colossal-120-inch-120hz-8k-display
Before someone pounces on the nomenclature, this is technically not a television. It does not have a built-in tuner, and is primarily intended for business environments. But it could still be used as one, with a set-top box and/or streaming stick. It is also capable of upconverting content to 8K, just like Sharp's Aquos 8K TV line.
Sharp will start taking orders for this display later this month, with units being built to order. Feel free to inquire with Sharp if you have deep pockets and an empty space in your living room that's begging for a 120-inch 8K display."
https://hothardware.com/news/sharp-colossal-120-inch-120hz-8k-display