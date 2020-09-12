Sharp's Colossal 120-Inch 120Hz 8K Display Is The Perfect Gaming Companion For GeForce RTX 3090

"Other features and specs include a 3,500:1 contrast ratio, 6ms response time (gray-to-gray), and a 600 nits typical brightness rating (it gets brighter for HDR content, though Sharp does not mention the peak rating). It also features a direct LED lighting with 2,048 LEDs.

Before someone pounces on the nomenclature, this is technically not a television. It does not have a built-in tuner, and is primarily intended for business environments. But it could still be used as one, with a set-top box and/or streaming stick. It is also capable of upconverting content to 8K, just like Sharp's Aquos 8K TV line.

Sharp will start taking orders for this display later this month, with units being built to order. Feel free to inquire with Sharp if you have deep pockets and an empty space in your living room that's begging for a 120-inch 8K display."

https://hothardware.com/news/sharp-colossal-120-inch-120hz-8k-display
 
gonna have to cut a slit in your doorway to get that beast into the house.
 
DBZ33 said:
Are you excited about how much this will cost? Sony has a 98” 8k that cost over $70k so imagine what this will be? It will be years before 99% of the public will be able to afford something like this.
and years until we have something that can drive games at 8k/120...
 
DBZ33

pendragon1 said:
and years until we have something that can drive games at 8k/120...
It’s 4K 120hz and 8k 60hz on that tv with HDMI 2.1 so maybe a RTX 3090 would work. Then again the person that can afford this probably isn’t playing a game on it from a pc.
 
DBZ33 said:
It’s 4K 120hz and 8k 60hz on that tv with HDMI 2.1 so maybe a RTX 3090 would work. Then again the person that can afford this probably isn’t playing a game on it from a pc.
yeah i just noticed that too. i hate how they pull that crap its says its a 8k/120 it better be. the 3090 isnt going to be able to drive 8k/60 properly either. not without tricks or dropping settings.
 
