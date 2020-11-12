erek
Supreme [H]ardness
Dec 19, 2005
6,828
"The SKILLER SGS40 has been made for everyday use at work as well as for private use at home, and, due to its generous dimensions, the chair should be able to provide an experience of comfort for almost any kind of user. The SKILLER SGS40 has an extra-large seat base with a sitting area of 59.5 x 53 centimeters as well as a backrest height of 86 centimeters and a load capacity of up to 150 kilograms. The chair is thus suitable for many kinds of user and can unproblematically accommodate a body height of even up to two meters."
https://www.techpowerup.com/274556/sharkoon-announces-skiller-sgs40-gaming-chair
