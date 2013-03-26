sharing office space with another company

nowwhatnapster
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Aug 9, 2009
- Messages
- 405
Anyone ever dealt with the merging of two companies into one office space? The company I work for is potentially moving into another companies office space on a sublease. The other company is moving the majority of their operations to a new location, but as they still own the lease they intend to leave 1-2 employees at this location.
Not sure the best way to approach this.
Should I push to make them pay for their own internet/phone service and maintain their own network?
or...
Should I offer to invest in a managed switch and set them up with an isolated vlan?
Any insight from past experience with either scenario would be greatly appreciated.
