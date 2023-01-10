Share your pfSense builds

I've been wanting to repurpose some old hardware into a pfSense box for the longest time but I've gotten to the point where I don't have anything much that doesn't serve a purposeI haven't got any leftover chips with AES-NI and the only board I've got is an M3A78-EM which is working but ancient. Ive got some DDR4 though, a power supply, an mATX case.I'm suffering from a lack of inspiration so I thought I'd start this thread knowing there's a lot of creative folks on here... So share your pfSense rigs!