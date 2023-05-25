Shadows of Doubt - Inspect, connect, sneak, and steal in a randomly generated city

atarumoroboshi18
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Nov 9, 2013
- Messages
- 230
Please be advised that this game is Early Access, but what is here is genuinely fun. Essentially you play a detective in a post-apocalyptic, randomly generated mega-city filled with people and you perform detective tasks like solving murders, finding stolen items, and locating individuals, but you can also go off the rails and just head anywhere you want and take anything and everything you can from apartments, restaurants, and all sorts of businesses. It's a really cool concept, but it does have it's share of bugs. Seriously worth a shot:
Shadows of Doubt
Shadows of Doubt