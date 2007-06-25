Shadowbane has been free now, so anyone still playing?

I checked out shadowbane to see if anything has changed and it seems that during some time this month shadowbane went through alot of changes and they made it free with all the expansions...
So anyone still playing this game?
I had alot of fun when it first came out I had an Elven Thief Bladeweaver and had alot of fun stealing and pk'ing people one at a time while they were grinding until they got a scout to try to detect me.
Heres a link to the content patch that went live in may.. http://chronicle.ubi.com/SIG_GameplayChanges.php
