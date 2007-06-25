Shadowbane has been free now, so anyone still playing?

Z

zombix

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 27, 2005
Messages
1,164
I checked out shadowbane to see if anything has changed and it seems that during some time this month shadowbane went through alot of changes and they made it free with all the expansions...

So anyone still playing this game?

I had alot of fun when it first came out I had an Elven Thief Bladeweaver and had alot of fun stealing and pk'ing people one at a time while they were grinding :D until they got a scout to try to detect me.

Heres a link to the content patch that went live in may.. http://chronicle.ubi.com/SIG_GameplayChanges.php
 
Z

zombix

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 27, 2005
Messages
1,164
:p lol i guess no one is still playing this mmorpg, though there seems to be a following of gamers still stuck to this game.

I checked the chronicles of strife forums and there are actually recent posts :)
 
W

WhyYouLoveMe

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
May 24, 2005
Messages
6,513
Ya gotta give the [H] folks more than 2 hours to comment. LOL Given the downtime of the forum over the past several days traffic may be lower than normal anyway.
 
S

Sixthsense

I Suck Fat Ones
Joined
Apr 15, 2001
Messages
3,262
Yeah, I remember this game. It was touted to be more on PVP.I didn't really get into it, since the guild I was affiliated with at the time did not want to switch over (maybe the fact of them being DKP and lewt whores)
 
G

gregnash

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 8, 2005
Messages
2,164
Actually SB has been free for about a year or so. WolfPack and Ubi dropped the project back in late 05 and a bunch of the guys from WolfPack formed a new company to keep it up and going. They are trying to make some good changes but interest in the game just lacks due to low graphics quality and low population. I downloaded everything a few months back and played for a couple weeks and it just was not the same. I had three main characters that I loved.... My 50+ Elven Priest Bladeweaver (loved him at bladeweaver spec, maxed out the 15sec stun plus my chants and could rip through just about anything though only had medium survivability), my 60+ Aelfborn Rogue/Ranger (Throwing Dagger spec, talk about wearing everyone down seeing as one dagger had life leech and the other stam leech:D ) and finally my 60+ Half-Giant Templar (used piercing Dragons Head Axe, gots to love the piercing dmg debuff added to the uber hit rate of the templar!!)
 
Z

zombix

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 27, 2005
Messages
1,164
Yeah i guess SB is definetly a sinking ship, though it was fun at the beggining.

I totaly forgot about the [H] forums being down but i just wanted a speedy reply on the subject.

This game is very pvp heavy. Great fun opening day when there were alot of people playing.

So many classes and so many sub classes to choose from but the major pain in the butt was getting those runes to begin your subclass.

Anyways it was fun back in the day....:D
 
E

emailtommy03

n00b
Joined
May 10, 2007
Messages
48
I still play it . The game is a lot of fun if and only if you are in a good established guild. Runes arent much of a problem becuase guildies usually give it to you, and money comes easy if you know what to do. Siege battles are fun but a bit laggy, and pvp usually revolves around group templates. Nonetheless, the game is a fun freebie.
 
Z

zombix

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 27, 2005
Messages
1,164
The shadow bane forum junkies swear that the games engine and graphics are top notch and dont need a graphical upgrade at all.

Someone posted on thier forums that if you crank up all the settings of the game that it has some of the best graphics out there to run on par with the latest games. :p

I dunno....:confused:
 
G

gregnash

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 8, 2005
Messages
2,164
LOL I tried that on my system and it looked like an old school polygoned game!!! Unless they have recently released a graphics overhaul patch for it I highly doubt it is anywhere near as good as they say. I thought it had tits graphics until I started playing City of Heroes, Lineage II and WoW. :D
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top