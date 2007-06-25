Shadowbane has been free now, so anyone still playing?

Actually SB has been free for about a year or so. WolfPack and Ubi dropped the project back in late 05 and a bunch of the guys from WolfPack formed a new company to keep it up and going. They are trying to make some good changes but interest in the game just lacks due to low graphics quality and low population. I downloaded everything a few months back and played for a couple weeks and it just was not the same. I had three main characters that I loved.... My 50+ Elven Priest Bladeweaver (loved him at bladeweaver spec, maxed out the 15sec stun plus my chants and could rip through just about anything though only had medium survivability), my 60+ Aelfborn Rogue/Ranger (Throwing Dagger spec, talk about wearing everyone down seeing as one dagger had life leech and the other stam leech) and finally my 60+ Half-Giant Templar (used piercing Dragons Head Axe, gots to love the piercing dmg debuff added to the uber hit rate of the templar!!)