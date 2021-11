Armenius said: . I take it that means you own none of the Call of Duty games going back to the first Click to expand...

Not too far from the truth as Activision are very unwilling to discount their games, I always roll my eyes at the prices they charge for CoD during the steam sales. I did manage to grab a physical copy of Infinite Warfare at a bargain bin price of approximately $7, and the experience was so utterly pedestrian and uninspiring that it confirmed my existing opinion that I wasn't really missing out on much. Long gone are the glory days of CoD1 and CoD:UO, I wouldn't hesitate in paying full price if Activision was actually capable of delivering a product of the same calibre rather than a soulless and cynical trojan horse for garbage $DLC.