[SFFTEC] Z-CASE P50: Innovative console-style SFF PC case

Specifications:
Dimension: 378 x 291 x 72mm (external, without stand and glass spacers)
7.9 liters volume
Motherboard: Mini-ITX
Power Supply: Flex ATX (up to 600w)
Graphics card: Dual-slot, up to 285mm length and 146mm width
2,5 slot open-air GPU (with 1 set of glass spacers)
3 slot open-air GPU (with 2 sets of glass spacers)
CPU cooler: up to 40mm height (without glass spacers)
up to 50mm height (1 set of glass spacers recommended)
up to 60mm height (2 sets of glass spacers recommended)
Storage: 5x 2,5” HDDs – 2x above the PSU (up to 15mm height)
3x below the GPU (up to 7mm height)
+ M.2 HDD
Fans: 2x 60mm (up to 25mm thickness)
Front panel: Premium power switch (16mm anti-vandal) + 2x USB 3.0
Materials: 1.5mm anodized aluminum (internal, painted black) + 3mm anodized al. (external, 3 color option) + 4mm tempered-glass
Weight: approximately 4kg
What's included: Chassis, stand, ADT pcie cable, internal power cable, USB cable, power switch, screws, standoffs, glass spacers (2 sets)
Pictures:
Available at: https://www.sfftec.com/shop
