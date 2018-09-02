[SFFTEC] Z-CASE P50: Innovative console-style SFF PC case

Specifications:
Dimension: 378 x 291 x 72mm (external, without stand and glass spacers)
7.9 liters volume
Motherboard: Mini-ITX
Power Supply: Flex ATX (up to 600w)
Graphics card: Dual-slot, up to 285mm length and 146mm width
2,5 slot open-air GPU (with 1 set of glass spacers)
3 slot open-air GPU (with 2 sets of glass spacers)
CPU cooler: up to 40mm height (without glass spacers)
up to 50mm height (1 set of glass spacers recommended)
up to 60mm height (2 sets of glass spacers recommended)
Storage: 5x 2,5” HDDs – 2x above the PSU (up to 15mm height)
3x below the GPU (up to 7mm height)
+ M.2 HDD
Fans: 2x 60mm (up to 25mm thickness)
Front panel: Premium power switch (16mm anti-vandal) + 2x USB 3.0
Materials: 1.5mm anodized aluminum (internal, painted black) + 3mm anodized al. (external, 3 color option) + 4mm tempered-glass
Weight: approximately 4kg

What's included: Chassis, stand, ADT pcie cable, internal power cable, USB cable, power switch, screws, standoffs, glass spacers (2 sets)

Pictures:
http://imgur.com/a/o8qaMdD

Available at: https://www.sfftec.com/shop
 
Great looking case! I remember seeing it from the pictures at a recent tradeshow.

Its hard to get something so functional and aesthetically pleasing while maintaining a small size.

It would definitely be a candidate for a wife PC haha. Such situations are when things have to be more than simply functional.
 
The question is: how would you mod it?

a. where are the holes for the wall mount?
b. where is the weightless edition?
c. i would like to exchange the glass for some metal or wood.
d. where are my dust filters?
e. i dont like small fans on top
f. top looks like wasted space
g. power cord on top? maybee i need some cable holder down for the power cable to look nicer.
h. no usb-c front port?
i. is this case a casetogo or a casetoshow?

The bundle option is a very good idea. I cant buy CU version here and flex atx is rarly seen.
 
Flowmotion a, d, h: Good tips, we will think about these upgrades for future revisions
b: What do you mean by weightless?
c: We want to keep the tempered-glass only option, but you can surely add those by yourself
e: Why not? They actually make the CPU and RAM run much cooler
f: We can't make the top part smaller, because of the C14 cable angle and the fans
g: We thought about this. But if we moved the power cord to the middle we couldn't support bigger-sized GPUs
i: Both. If you are careful enough, you can fit the case on most 15" backpacks

Thanks for the feedback sir ;)
 
[Update] Z-Case is up on our website, tell us what you think.
It has been almost a year since the thread and we are polishing the case during the time. Right now, the case is up on our website at https://www.z-cases.com. I want to thank all of our hardworking colleagues for their marvelous work and hope you enjoy it. If you have any advice or suggestions, please reply here. Thank you so much.
 
This is really cool case.
But you know what I would do?
That front hole - I would make it full covered, but with mesh/holes like on top.

Second thing - I would add SFX PSU option - I'm sure this could be fit in instead of Flex version.

I would love to get one and mod it, I have some cool ideas to make it look awesome:)
 
