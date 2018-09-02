[SFFTEC] Z-CASE P50: Innovative console-style SFF PC case

The question is: how would you mod it?



a. where are the holes for the wall mount?

b. where is the weightless edition?

c. i would like to exchange the glass for some metal or wood.

d. where are my dust filters?

e. i dont like small fans on top

f. top looks like wasted space

g. power cord on top? maybee i need some cable holder down for the power cable to look nicer.

h. no usb-c front port?

i. is this case a casetogo or a casetoshow?



The bundle option is a very good idea. I cant buy CU version here and flex atx is rarly seen.