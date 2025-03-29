SFF MicroTowers -- What Value do they have in 2025?

Hello All,

I'm a recycle hacker. Basically what I do, how I see it, is look at older hardware and find the most modern use I can for them. In my area there's an obtuse amount of old workstation stuff. Anything from Skull Trail, old Mac Pro's, X68, X79, X99, ALL this high power stuff, and it's all being basically thrown out. And to some extent, there's machines that I would consider modifying being thrown out that, while not server sockets, can have modifications done that would enable them to be much more capable than usual.

For example, the Dell Optiplex XE2. Specifically, the MicroTower.

https://digistor.com/product_image_galleries/DIGISTOR_OptiPlex_SFF/2.jpg

This machine interests me because you get a X4 for a GPU, a X16 (wired X8, but not PEG capable on stock bios), and at least the ones I can get have 4570S's, but I can get 4770S's en masse easily.

https://images.pcliquidations.com/images/isaac/111/111503t550.jpg

I want to 3D print new side panels, have that cooling be sectored off from internal, add a slot to route a PCIe ribbon, and on the panel have a mount for a GPU to slot into. I was thinking something like how the ram slots tilt in the Mac Pro 2013, but for a GPU to "snap in".

These machines can take a crap load of ram, and there's a TPM slot for stuff like W11. AME supposedly allows you to ignore the TPM requirement? But I don't know how to do that without installing the OS.... More to learn of course.

Does this sound like something I could sell? I have an obtuse amount of them available for like 40 bucks.
 
Hey, that actually sounds pretty slick. I’m all for breathing new life into older hardware, and the XE2 platform is a solid sleeper, especially with those mods. Routing out for a GPU and sectoring the cooling makes it a whole different beast. If you can get a clean, consistent setup going, especially with something like a 4770S, decent GPU support, and maybe even preloaded AME or a solid Linux distro, you could absolutely move units.
 
Forty bucks per unit on your end? That leaves you enough margin to mod and still hit a sweet spot for folks who want capable budget builds, homelab gear, or even retro gaming rigs. Definitely something people would buy, especially if you get the presentation right.
Count me interested in seeing where this goes.
 
