SFF Gaming Rig

Small footprint. Slightly dated parts but still a good performer for 1080p gaming and general productivity.Specs in Speccy shot. Unshown there:Raijintek Metis Plus caseCorsair SF600 PSUCorsair ML pro fansAMD Wraith Spire CPU coolerAsking $575 plus shipping. Comes with fresh (meaning drives wiped) install of Win10 booting to setup screen.