SFF Gaming Rig

VanGoghComplex

VanGoghComplex

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 5, 2016
Messages
1,857
Small footprint. Slightly dated parts but still a good performer for 1080p gaming and general productivity.

Specs in Speccy shot. Unshown there:

Raijintek Metis Plus case
Corsair SF600 PSU
Corsair ML pro fans
AMD Wraith Spire CPU cooler

Asking $575 plus shipping. Comes with fresh (meaning drives wiped) install of Win10 booting to setup screen.

IMG_20200201_170747668.jpg IMG_20200209_142827012.jpg IMG_20200209_142838663.jpg 00c0c_a38KMGY3crJ_600x450.jpg
 
Top