SFF Gaming Rig

Small footprint. Slightly dated parts but still a good performer for 1080p gaming and general productivity.
Specs in Speccy shot. Unshown there:
Raijintek Metis Plus case
Corsair SF600 PSU
Corsair ML pro fans
AMD Wraith Spire CPU cooler
Asking $575 plus shipping. Comes with fresh (meaning drives wiped) install of Win10 booting to setup screen.
