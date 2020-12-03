SFF dual 3090 dual CPU 1.5TB ram... and quiet

I did this refreshed build about 2 months ago. Thought I'd include it here in my favorite forum.



The build:

2x 3090 RTX Founders Edition & SLI bridge

2x 8180M (56/112 cores)

1.5 TB ram

Asus c621 Sage Dual socket motherboard, version 2

4x Raid Samsung 860 pro (4TB each, 16TB total) data and backups

1x Samsung 860 pro (4TB) data and backups

1x Sabrent 8TB nvme for Apps and Games

1x Sabrent 4TB nvme (OS)

1600W digital power supply

asus PA32UCX-PK monitor

Thermaltake P1 micro ATX case (modified..heavily), yes... a micro ATX case.

MS Windows Data Center 2020 for OS

1x pound of flesh and blood



Runs very cool and barely audible. Very dense and compact - no bling- form follows function as build philosophy



-fast capable and stable



used for DL, NLP, NN in medical imaging (dissertation)

and work (several simultaneous jobs), gaming, email, and browsing forums like this one.