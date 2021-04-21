SFF Cooler: Raijintek Pallas 140 heatsink/slim fan $29.99 Newegg

chameleoneel
These have been $36.99 on Newegg for awhile now. Which itself is a solid price. But for 6 more days, its $29.99
total height is 68mm.
https://www.newegg.com/raijintek-0r...allas&cm_re=pallas-_-9SIA66Z28G9560-_-Product
https://www.raijintek.com/en/products_detail.php?ProductID=9
