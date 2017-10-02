Sex Doll Molested

So guys go molest a sex doll, yeah I can I see it, this is down to man's most genetic level where they touch something that says "don't touch wet paint" or they see boobs they need to honk. Now the creator of said doll saying that the doll was violated is a bit more creepy, not just "well they ruined my display" the creator seems to have a deep set of feelings for an inanimate object.



And yeah, maybe next time you go to a convention you keep the shit you don't want people to "molest" out of molesty range, use a velvet rope, or have a table in front, something.



Oh and this doll is so last century, the Japanese are light years ahead of the robotic doll game.