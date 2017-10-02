Sex Doll Molested

This link may not be safe work, depending on your work environment. And quite frankly not much is told beyond what is quoted below, but it is being reported that a sex doll at a trade show was "molested" by show attendees. Is this the first tipping point for "robot rights?" I wonder if they can program it to say, "Don't treat me like an object!" with feeling? I think Archer can sum it up best.


The doll - which reacts intelligently to touch, and talks - was left filthy and broken by the never-ending male attention, and has now been sent off for repair. Santos complained, "The people mounted Samantha’s breasts, her legs and arms. Two fingers were broken. She was heavily soiled." Mr Santos said Samantha had to be sent back in a parcel to Barcelona for repairs and cleaning, but he added: "Samantha can endure a lot, she will pull through."
 
Why is this even news? You build something intended to be molested, is it any wonder that people molest it? That's like covering a company that builds a car and then the news story acts shocked that people climbed in and tried to drive it.
 
I predict there will be more prohibitive laws against sexbots or using them than there will be against human to human sexual assault. Of course we're looking out 100 years before anything is convincing enough to not just be seen as an animated sex doll.
 
Fucking a sex doll is WAY too close to Necrophelia for me.

That is, and will never be, my idea of popping off a cold one.

:)
 
Fucking a sex doll is WAY too close to Necrophelia for me.
Flesh lights. I'm sure there's quite a few people that would like to make Fleshlights feel much better than what they do (Not that i've ever partaked of the activity

That is, and will never be, my idea of popping off a cold one.
a... cold one? I've never known for the activity to be finished with a 'Cold One'. Usually it's warm. A little less than Body-Temp.

:)
So guys go molest a sex doll, yeah I can I see it, this is down to man's most genetic level where they touch something that says "don't touch wet paint" or they see boobs they need to honk. Now the creator of said doll saying that the doll was violated is a bit more creepy, not just "well they ruined my display" the creator seems to have a deep set of feelings for an inanimate object.

And yeah, maybe next time you go to a convention you keep the shit you don't want people to "molest" out of molesty range, use a velvet rope, or have a table in front, something.

Oh and this doll is so last century, the Japanese are light years ahead of the robotic doll game.
 
Things got a little awkward in court when the prosecutor asked the sex doll to point to the areas where the men touched her.
 
The one major problem that no-one has brought up yet, setup, cleaning, and take down.

Real sex, the cleaning part is rather simple and fun, I cannot imagine it will be so with this.... ugh, I bet it would take at least a hour.
 
These things are gonna tear up dishwashers all over the nation!!!!!!!!
 
I like it when my sex robots try to resist me, Kyle.

01101101 01100101 01101111 01110111.
01001010 01110101 01101101 01110000 00100000 01101111 01101110 00100000 01101101 01111001 00100000 01100010 01101001 01100111 00100000 01110000 01101100 01100001 01110011 01110100 01101001 01100011 00100000 01110000 01110101 01110011 01110011 01111001 00100000 01100010 01101001 01100111 00100000 01100010 01101111 01111001 00100000 01100001 01101110 01100100 00100000 01100111 01101001 01110110 01100101 00100000 01101101 01100101 00100000 01100001 00100000 01110000 01110010 01101111 01110000 01100101 01110010 00100000 01110010 01101111 01100111 01100101 01110010 01101001 01101110 01100111 00101110
 
very sad day, when humans decide to sexually fondle a piece of plastic ...
 
01010100 01101111 01101111 00100000 01101101 01110101 01100011 01101000 00100000 01110111 01101111 01110010 01101011 00100000 01110100 01101000 01101001 01110011 00100000 01110100 01101000 01110010 01100101 01100001 01100100 00101100 00100000 01110100 01101111 01101111 00100000 01101101 01110101 01100011 01101000 00100000 01110111 01101111 01110010 01101011 00101110 00001010 01001000 01100101 01101000 01100101 01101000 01100101
 
Why do I feel like I have already read this thread like a week or so ago?

Maybe I'm from the future?
 
Just when I find the prefect porn on the internet I see it have 27,000 views in 9 months.
 
The Youtube clip was blocked outside of Hong Kong, so I'm watching the entire cartoon. It's pretty funny:

 
There is a Greta Thunberg sex doll, it says "how dare you" when anally penetrated. :D
 
