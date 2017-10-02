Sex Doll Molested

FrgMstr
This link may not be safe work, depending on your work environment. And quite frankly not much is told beyond what is quoted below, but it is being reported that a sex doll at a trade show was "molested" by show attendees. Is this the first tipping point for "robot rights?" I wonder if they can program it to say, "Don't treat me like an object!" with feeling? I think Archer can sum it up best.
The doll - which reacts intelligently to touch, and talks - was left filthy and broken by the never-ending male attention, and has now been sent off for repair. Santos complained, "The people mounted Samantha’s breasts, her legs and arms. Two fingers were broken. She was heavily soiled." Mr Santos said Samantha had to be sent back in a parcel to Barcelona for repairs and cleaning, but he added: "Samantha can endure a lot, she will pull through."
