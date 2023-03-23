Several questions on how to connect to the router fast and prioritize my home devices (wired/wireless) over guest ones (wireless)

The thing that worries me the most is what I read in one article: "final connection speed for all devices (both wired and wireless!) will be equal to the connection speed of the slowest device". Am I right, that this principle applies only to those devices connected in a row? E.g. Router (2.5Gb/s) -> NAS (1Gb/s) -> PC (2.5Gb/s) wired connection will only push data at 1Gb/s speed. Can't imagine though how this principle may be valid for wireless connections. :-o My router allows to aggregate its 1x2.5Gb/s WAN port with one of 1Gb/s LAN ports to create a 3.5Gb/s connection (or aggregate 2x1Gb/s LAN ports for a 2Gb/s connection). Am I right, that it won't bring me any benefits unless I have at least 1 device (e.g., PC) with a 2.5Gb/s port to establish a high-speed wired connection with the router? I will set Guest SSID to work on 2.4GHz not to compete at 5GHz frequencies with them. Can I also limit their internet bandwidth to e.g. 2-3Mb/s? What is the best way to do it - via QoS or by prioritizing my home devices' MAC addresses?

Guys,I want to setup my 2.4/5GHz router in such a way that my home devices have the fastest possible connection to it (both wired and wireless), and prioritized internet bandwidth over guest devices (wireless only).I will gladly learn any other best practices relevant to my use case that you will kindly share. Thank you!