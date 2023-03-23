Several questions on how to connect to the router fast and prioritize my home devices (wired/wireless) over guest ones (wireless)

Guys,
I want to setup my 2.4/5GHz router in such a way that my home devices have the fastest possible connection to it (both wired and wireless), and prioritized internet bandwidth over guest devices (wireless only).
- The thing that worries me the most is what I read in one article: "final connection speed for all devices (both wired and wireless!) will be equal to the connection speed of the slowest device". Am I right, that this principle applies only to those devices connected in a row? E.g. Router (2.5Gb/s) -> NAS (1Gb/s) -> PC (2.5Gb/s) wired connection will only push data at 1Gb/s speed. Can't imagine though how this principle may be valid for wireless connections. :-o
- My router allows to aggregate its 1x2.5Gb/s WAN port with one of 1Gb/s LAN ports to create a 3.5Gb/s connection (or aggregate 2x1Gb/s LAN ports for a 2Gb/s connection). Am I right, that it won't bring me any benefits unless I have at least 1 device (e.g., PC) with a 2.5Gb/s port to establish a high-speed wired connection with the router?
- I will set Guest SSID to work on 2.4GHz not to compete at 5GHz frequencies with them. Can I also limit their internet bandwidth to e.g. 2-3Mb/s? What is the best way to do it - via QoS or by prioritizing my home devices' MAC addresses?