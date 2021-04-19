several beginner questions on RGB lighting

mrjayviper
so I bought a Thermaltake Level 20 GT case over the weekend and I've been bitten by the RGB bug. I'm a long time home PC builder (around 25 years) and I have always been intrigued (and wanted to try) with PC lighting.
The case comes with:
- 2x Thermaltake Riing+ 20cm fans which uses connector uses Thermaltake's proprietary 9pin connector
- 2x Thermaltake Pure 20 ARGB which uses normal fan header connector and ARGB/DRGB LED connectors
- 1x Thermaltake Riing+ 14cm which uses connector uses Thermaltake's proprietary 9pin connector
- I also just bought a 5pack Thermaltake Riing+14cm from an online retailer. This also uses the 9pin connector.
- What's the advantages of ARGB/DRGB vs Thermaltakes proprietary solution? I believe Thermaltake and other makers produces their own proprietary solutions which are imcompatible to each other. I don't really care app mobile apps or Alexa/Google solutions.
- With ARGB/DRGB, is it possible to change colors via the reset button?
- Looking at various discussions and Youtube videos, it seems to me that the 9pin Thermaltake connector can be modded (or rehoused) to use the normal 4pin fan and ARGB/DRGB connectors. correct?
- Any other info/recommendations you would like to share?