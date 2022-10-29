Settings for 13700k / extra question about coil whine

Hi I received this cpu today and I don't plan on pc for now but should I modify some settings in the bios for the sake of efficiency / thermals etc.. ?



I left everything stock for the time being but I was thinking of the load line calibration for instance or power limits?



I did a cb23, got 30310 points cpu max temps at 91 but average 76 during the test. Is it good?







Also I have an issue that I think it's coil whine of the vrm on my board I've disabled c state and it helps a little too but now the cpu is almost constant at 5,3, is it OK?



I read that tweaking vrm switching frequency can help



However I have no idea what is the stock value on auto and if I should lower it or rise it



Thanks for your help!