Settings for 13700k / extra question about coil whine

E

Elric82

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 15, 2017
Messages
143
Hi I received this cpu today and I don't plan on pc for now but should I modify some settings in the bios for the sake of efficiency / thermals etc.. ?

I left everything stock for the time being but I was thinking of the load line calibration for instance or power limits?

I did a cb23, got 30310 points cpu max temps at 91 but average 76 during the test. Is it good?



Also I have an issue that I think it's coil whine of the vrm on my board I've disabled c state and it helps a little too but now the cpu is almost constant at 5,3, is it OK?

I read that tweaking vrm switching frequency can help

However I have no idea what is the stock value on auto and if I should lower it or rise it

Thanks for your help!
 
