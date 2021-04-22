Setting up NVLink with 2x 3090 FEs

newbie3

I've been searching for a bit but not having much luck. With the old SLI setup there was a tab in NVIDIA Control Panel where you could configure SLI. But I can't find anything like it in the new version.

The two 3090's are installed. The NVLink bridge is connecting them. Is there any software / driver setup necessary? Or is it just.. On all the time?

I'm just making sure everything is configured right. But I'd also like to do some benchmarks and switch NVLink off with software rather than have to power down and remove the bridge.
 
theres a post on evga's forums that suggest trying a single monitor in the bottom gpu. could try that. and make sure they are running at the correct pcie speeds.
 
