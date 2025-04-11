Setting Up Home Dial-Up | Worth the Investment?

Mar 4, 2025
At my house we have phone lines in the walls. They supposedly hook up to an AT&T line, but I really don't know if that line is actually still there. I have a little obihai box to have a phone at my desk, but you know what I miss? That god awful noise.

I've been watching a lot of clabretro lately, and he's been playing with older gear that has such capabilities. T1 host boxes, modem hosts, routers, all sorts.

Well, since I have all these lines in the house, and I'm not sure they actually go anywhere anymore, why not get some hardware and hard wire my own voip to like the kitchen? Or have a PBX and dial up host? The hardware is cheap now, and I can more than likely just hook the actual dial out for the phone up to the obihai anyways.

Is there a reason NOT to do this other than like power ratings or whatever? It'd be nice to have the house back to normal again.
 
My parents home was wired for ethernet and phone (phone using cat5). The original plan was to use a Panasonic KT series hybrid digital analog phone PBX and have a phone in each room that could be used for paging so we didn't have to yell for each other. I actually found the PBX and phones used really cheap on CL one year so I bought them. I never got around to installing it all, but realize now that this setup would have been great for when my mother needed to reach my dad in her later stages of als.

There's a lot of use for all that 'old stuff' when you think of practical use cases for them. I have an older x10 setup I want to put in my parents house for the same purpose since all that stuff is also dirt cheap now. I say go for it.
 
I live with my parents and honestly its just that the house doesn't feel alive anymore. It doesn't feel friendly to live in because everything's gone that would be there. Instead its stupid phones and advertising. On top of recently creating a password algorithm, I just want the peace of mind that some things can be a bit more secure, personal space wise.

Hell what if someone fell? House isn't wired for phones anymore, but the phone is still there. See what I mean?

Theres Coax too but IDK what the hell to do with that.
 
