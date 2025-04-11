Setting Up Home Dial-Up | Worth the Investment?

At my house we have phone lines in the walls. They supposedly hook up to an AT&T line, but I really don't know if that line is actually still there. I have a little obihai box to have a phone at my desk, but you know what I miss? That god awful noise.



I've been watching a lot of clabretro lately, and he's been playing with older gear that has such capabilities. T1 host boxes, modem hosts, routers, all sorts.



Well, since I have all these lines in the house, and I'm not sure they actually go anywhere anymore, why not get some hardware and hard wire my own voip to like the kitchen? Or have a PBX and dial up host? The hardware is cheap now, and I can more than likely just hook the actual dial out for the phone up to the obihai anyways.



Is there a reason NOT to do this other than like power ratings or whatever? It'd be nice to have the house back to normal again.