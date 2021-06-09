Setting up a new network for a home

Ihaveworms
Ukfay Ancerkay
- Jul 25, 2006
- 4,424
I am moving to a new home later this year and I plan to setup networking and surveillance in stages after I move in. I am a software developer by profession, but am definitely not well versed in networking. I am looking for something that has a nice easy to use user interface and based upon my research I thought this would be a good setup for what I need. I wanted to see if any of you all had any recommendations or suggestions.
First, some initial statements that influenced my decision on hardware
Router
My thinking is to get a SFF PC or some other low power device that will run PFSense for routing.
Switches
The PFSense box will connect to a Switch 24 unit. This switch will then connect to the various room wall jacks. This switch will connect to 2 Switch Flex units with a POE injector between. Those flex switches are POE powered and one will be placed at the front of the house and the other at the back of the house. Cameras will then be connected to that switch and can be powered by the POE already going to the Flex units. Lastly, the Switch 24 will be connected to 1 to 3 yet to be determined UI access points with POE injectors in between. I know that will eventually put me at 3-5 POE injectors, but the POE++ capable switch from UI is quite expensive and I wanted to have POE++ to the Switch Flex units to make sure I have sufficient power for the power coming out of the switch. With POE++, there is 46 watts available for 3 cameras which should be enough.
Cameras
I am still researching cameras. I plan to go with POE powered IP cams as you can see from the switch selection and run Blue Iris as a NVR. I looked at the UI cameras, but I didn’t necessarily wanted to be locked into their ecosystem and cameras from other manufacturers seemed cheaper.
Some questions I have:
I have read multiple people suggest putting the IP cameras in a VLAN so that they are isolated and prevented from getting access to the internet. Instead, the NVR can reach the internet so that you can remotely monitor the cameras. Does this switch support VLAN? Also, can it be setup so any new devices I connect to the network are put in a default VLAN with certain rules? I have never worked with VLANs, so this is all new to me.
Does the PFSense box have anything to do with VLANs?
Do the UI Access points all support some sort of meshing so that as a person is walking through the house their device will jump to the best access point?
