Setting PC's MTU for Wireguard Router

I've set the openWRT router's Wireguard Interface's MTU to 1376 (1376 works better than1420 for me) which means the router has to fragment the packets bigger than that amount (may change due to extra headers added to the packages in the router)



I am trying to find the best MTU for the PC to work well with the Router in this case.



Router has PPPOE WAN interface which takes extra 8 bytes as a header and both the PC and router is ipv4 only.