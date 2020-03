Let's say after all this computing you find a blip that is from an artificial origin. What would we then do with this information? It could have been sent from so far away that the civilization had come and gone before it reached us even. So the end result would be the same as now "we might not be alone out there". If something exists and wants to interact with us, I bet it wont be because some kid in his basement with a screensaver running finds it.



Nothing will contact us until we achieve faster than light travel and become a threat to the galaxy lol.



It would be kind of cool to discover ancient remnants of an old advanced civilization. That and we need some of those things to steal to jump our technology up a bit lol.