SETI.Germany's 16th Annual Pentathlon (2025)

This post gets updated throughout the event. Always check back for updates!
https://www.seti-germany.de/boinc_pentathlon/
The BOINC Pentathlon starts on 05 May 2024, 00:00 UTC, and ends on 19 May 2024, 00:00 UTC. So, it will run for exactly 14 days. We finished in 5th place last year.
The BOINC Pentathlon consists of 5 disciplines:
2024 - https://hardforum.com/threads/seti-germanys-15th-annual-pentathlon-2024.2034431/
2023 - https://hardforum.com/threads/seti-germanys-14th-annual-pentathlon-2023.2026968/
2022 - https://hardforum.com/threads/seti-germanys-13th-annual-pentathlon-2022.2018539/
2021 - https://hardforum.com/threads/seti-germanys-12th-annual-boinc-pentathlon-2021.2009895/
2020 - https://hardforum.com/threads/seti-germanys-11-annual-boinc-pentathlon-2020.1995136/
2019 - https://hardforum.com/threads/2019-boinc-pentathlon.1980089/#post-1044154864
2018 - https://hardforum.com/threads/9th-annual-boinc-pentathlon-hosted-by-seti-germany.1957969/
2017 - https://hardforum.com/threads/10th-...sted-by-seti-germany.1980020/#post-1044152665
2016 - https://hardforum.com/threads/7th-annual-boinc-pentathlon-2016.1896285/
2015 - https://hardforum.com/threads/boinc-pentathlon-2015.1858766/
This page is a work in progress. I'm on vacation so it may take a bit.
This page is a work in progress. I'm on vacation so it may take a bit.
