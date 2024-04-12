SETI.Germany's 15th Annual Pentathlon (2024)

Day 1 – 05 May 2024 – Here We Go​

27 teams are taking on the challenge of this year's Pentathlon. We welcome a returnee in BOINC@AUSTRALIA. And a new team is facing the hardships of the coming weeks in NoTEAM. We wish all the teams lots of success and fun, and a high tolerance for frustration.It all starts with two disciplines that could hardly be more contrasting. The fast pace on the short track is on the agenda in form of the Sprint and is countered by the Marathon, where endurance and consistency are more important. As the third discipline is already known, the strategists in the teams have to weigh very carefully where to allocate their resources.NumberFields@home is already a well-known track in the Pentathlon calendar. This is the fifth time the teams venture onto this track, the second time in the Sprint. Particularly in the Sprint, it is important to get out of the starting blocks quickly. Anyone who oversleeps will lose crucial meters that are almost impossible to make up.In this respect, TAAT has done a great job. Last year's winners show their ambitions early on and leave the competition in the dust. P3D in #2 is no surprise, but the considerable gap is. The fact that SG (#3) is relatively close should also give hope to the Blue and Yellows and raise eyebrows on the Green Planet.. This is exactly what happened to GPU Users Group (GPUUG, #5), but this does not mean that it is all over just yet.CNT finds itself in #6 and seamlessly continues their performance of the previous year. #7 is unlikely to fulfill the expectations of LTT. What is still on the cards for them? Ukraine in #8 is a bit behind this duo and also has sprinted to a small lead over NoTEAM (#9). An exciting three-way battle could emerge there, as NoTEAM is followed by AF (#10) and LITOMYSL (#11) within a blink of an eye.The last time RKN finished in double digits was in 2020. Currently in #12, things are not looking great for the Rechenkrafties. It is not so much the current ranking that is worrying, but the fact that the gap is already quite significant. Therefore, it is important that they also look behind, where BOINC.Italy (#13) and SUSA (#14) are neck and neck.While Overclock.net (OCN, #15) is fighting to catch up with the duo ahead of them, Chinese Dream (#16) is staying ahead of Team China (TC, #18). Let us see how this Chinese duel turns out. AMD Users (#17) are also in the mix.Crunching@EVGA (#19) has to watch this fight from behind a little wistfully. However, they have to keep focused, because Meisterkuehler (MK, #20) have come close and just ignited an intermediate turbo, which also took BOINC@AUSTRALIA (#21) by surprise.BOINCstats (BS, #22) and BOINC Synergy (B^S, #23) have left The Final Front Ear (TFFE, #24) and UK BOINC Team (UBT, #25) behind them. However, the gaps are still small and changes can happen quickly. This also means that Russia and Crystal Dream could still get involved if only they would get going.Most of the teams have also encountered this year's long track several times at the Pentathlon. However, there has never been a Marathon on this track before.TAAT has created facts here, as well, and took the lead by a clear margin. Behind them, however, a fierce battle for the remaining places on the podium is looming. LTT (#4) had to let P3D (#2) and SG (#3) pass in the last hour. Things can happen that quickly.and GPUUG (#6) too early. However, stepping up the pace is certainly recommended. NoTEAM surprises us with #7 and we will see if they can keep up the pace after their good start. At least their lead over CNT (#8) and BOINC.Italy (#9) is clear.Ukraine (#10) has just made a strong intermediate spurt, pushing SUSA down into #11. Behind them we find the two Chinese teams in a clinch. TC has just taken #12 and ousted Chinese Dream (#13).Just a moment ago it looked as if AF (#14) could get the better of the Chinese, but apparently something was wrong with the last baguette. AMD Users (#15) and LITOMYSL (#16) are crunching a bit in no man's land. You may already have missed the team: No, I have not forgotten RKN. The Rechenkrafties are currently only in #17. The guys do not look great on the track right now.Behind them, BOINC@AUSTRALIA (#18) and B^S (#19) cannot take advantage of RKN's weakness yet. Still glued to the starting blocks are MK, BS, Crystal Dream, OCN, UBT, Crunching@EVGA, TFFE, and Russia. That is quite a large number.The look at the overall standings remains brief today. There is too much movement in the disciplines. TAAT makes clear that they want to win again this year, while P3D (#2) and SG (#3) are behind them.and LTT (#5). GPUUG (#6) and CNT (#7) are where we expected them to be, which cannot be said of the following team. NoTEAM in #8 is a positive surprise and it remains to be seen if they can maintain this level.You see it remains exciting at the BOINC Pentathlon.Yours, Jeeper[Based on stats at 11:00 UTC]