SETI.Germany's 15th Annual Pentathlon (2024)

This post gets updated throughout the event. Always check back for updates!
https://www.seti-germany.de/boinc_pentathlon/
The BOINC Pentathlon starts on 05 May 2024, 00:00 UTC, and ends on 19 May 2024, 00:00 UTC. So, it will run for exactly 14 days. We finished in 5th place last year.
The BOINC Pentathlon consists of 5 disciplines:
- Marathon (14 days) - PrimeGrid (Cullen Prime Search LLR sub project ONLY!)
After making your account, make sure to join our team at this link - https://www.primegrid.com/team_display.php?teamid=1710
For those wanting a sit and forget contribution, this is the one to set up.
These work units are quorum of 1. So, no need for a wingman to confirm it. Just get them returned within the deadline.
- Sprint (3 days) - Numberfields (CPU and GPU capable)
5/5 - 5/8, After joining the project make sure you join the team at this link - https://numberfields.asu.edu/NumberFields/team_display.php?teamid=19
These work units are quorum of 1. So, no need for wingmen. Just get them returned within the deadline and hopefully the validator doesn't take a dump before time is up.
- City Run (5 days) - The Ramanujan Machine (CPU only)
5/7 - 5/12 - After making your account, make sure to join our team at this link - https://rnma.xyz/boinc/team_display.php?teamid=2
These work units are quorum of 2. Therefore you need a wingman to verify your work before getting credit. It is smartest to grab all you can complete all at the beginning in a large cache so that it increases the odds of getting validated before the end date.
Be careful pausing/suspending work. They will reset to the beginning and start over.
- Steeplechase (5 days (was changed), with bonus credits on 2 one-day obstacles) - Milkyway@home (CPU only)
After making your account, make sure to join our team here - https://milkyway.cs.rpi.edu/milkyway/team_display.php?teamid=1011
The work units are quorum of 2. So, you will need a wingman for these to validate.
- Javelin Throw (5 x 1 day, only each team's third best daily score counts) - NFS@home (CPU only)
After making your account, make sure to join our team at this link - https://escatter11.fullerton.edu/nfs/team_display.php?teamid=613
You will probably get best points running the 16e work units. You can change what sub project at the project preferences.
Throw 1 is the 10th. - We are skipping this
Throw 2 is the 12th. - unload your bunkers for this
Throw 3 is the 14th. - unload your bunkers for this
Throw 4 is the 16th. - unload your bunkers for this
Throw 5 is the 17th. - This will only be thrown if we feel there is some adjustment of benefit in doing so.
Previous year's threads
2023 - https://hardforum.com/threads/seti-germanys-14th-annual-pentathlon-2023.2026968/
2022 - https://hardforum.com/threads/seti-germanys-13th-annual-pentathlon-2022.2018539/
2021 - https://hardforum.com/threads/seti-germanys-12th-annual-boinc-pentathlon-2021.2009895/
2020 - https://hardforum.com/threads/seti-germanys-11-annual-boinc-pentathlon-2020.1995136/
2019 - https://hardforum.com/threads/2019-boinc-pentathlon.1980089/#post-1044154864
2018 - https://hardforum.com/threads/9th-annual-boinc-pentathlon-hosted-by-seti-germany.1957969/
2017 - https://hardforum.com/threads/10th-...sted-by-seti-germany.1980020/#post-1044152665
2016 - https://hardforum.com/threads/7th-annual-boinc-pentathlon-2016.1896285/
2015 - https://hardforum.com/threads/boinc-pentathlon-2015.1858766/
Last edited: