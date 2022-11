What's UMA and the benefit.... U Might Ask?Many modern desktop systems equipped with processors with integrated graphics are designed for lower power consumption and are usually more compact in size than systems built with discrete graphics cards.Unlike discrete graphics which have dedicated video memory on the card, systems with integrated graphics are based on Unified Memory Architecture (UMA) technology, which means a portion of the system memory is shared with the integrated graphics controller.The amount of shared system memory, also known as UMA frame buffer size, is usually set to Auto in the BIOS by default and does not need adjusting. However, in some situations increasing the UMA frame buffer size may help improve graphics performance in some games.The UMA Frame Buffer Size when set to Auto (default setting) allows the system to manage the amount of shared memory for graphics. In this configuration, the size of the UMA frame buffer should scale depending on the amount of available system memory, enabling the system to perform in an optimal state. Therefore, it is recommended to leave the setting on Auto, which is ideal for most types of video processing workloads.That being stated, some games may not yet be optimized for integrated graphics. In such cases, missing and/or low-resolution textures could be observed in game, or a warning message about the GPU not meeting requirements may appear during launch. These issues could be potentially resolved by manually setting the UMA frame buffer size. As an example, for systems equipped with 8GB of RAM or more, set the UMA buffer size to 1GB or 2GB.