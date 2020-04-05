Set up skype for business in a domain network to utilize VTC among employees, possible? If yes, how?

Hi to all.



This is not to be confused with the regular skype. I'm specifically talking about skype for business that used to be called microsoft lync. I'm just wandering if it can be used for video chats between users in a server, client type of network (Domain network). I have a virtual domain network already set up in my main machine. It is working fine, so I can try installing it there and see what happens. Is it just a matter of downloading the software in the server and in the clients and do the necessary configuration and it will work? Is there a good guide online? I tried to read about it but I didn't seem to be able to find what I really wanted. I see pages for setting up skype for business online or pages that explains it if you have office 365 subscription. Maybe it is doable but some type of subscription is needed?



If it is not doable with skype for business, is there any other good software (preferably freeware or opensource ) that give the ability to do video chats between users in a domain network? Cloud-based solutions are not an option as the machines in question don't have internet connectivity.



Thanks.