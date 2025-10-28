  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Server DRAM Pricing Jumps 50%, Only 70% of Orders Getting Filled

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,958
“Smaller OEMs and channel distributors have been told to expect 35-40% fulfillment through the first quarter of 2026, forcing them either to gamble on the spot market or idle production lines. Even the older DDR4, now reduced to 20% of global DRAM output, is affected. Switches, routers, and set-top boxes that still use DDR4 are suddenly facing very long lead times because no fabrication plant wants to allocate wafers to trailing nodes. Analysts at TrendForce now forecast that the DRAM shortfall will outlast the 2026 hyperscaler build-out, meaning the industry's next relief valve may not be new capacity but a potential demand contraction, an outcome no manufacturer is willing to budget for.”

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342331/server-dram-pricing-jumps-50-only-70-of-orders-getting-filled
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top