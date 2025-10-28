erek
“Smaller OEMs and channel distributors have been told to expect 35-40% fulfillment through the first quarter of 2026, forcing them either to gamble on the spot market or idle production lines. Even the older DDR4, now reduced to 20% of global DRAM output, is affected. Switches, routers, and set-top boxes that still use DDR4 are suddenly facing very long lead times because no fabrication plant wants to allocate wafers to trailing nodes. Analysts at TrendForce now forecast that the DRAM shortfall will outlast the 2026 hyperscaler build-out, meaning the industry's next relief valve may not be new capacity but a potential demand contraction, an outcome no manufacturer is willing to budget for.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342331/server-dram-pricing-jumps-50-only-70-of-orders-getting-filled
