Server 2019 Storage Spaces and LSI SAS2 2308-8e with Supermicro JBOD SC847 enclosure

Hi, I have a home built with the above setup and I'm trying to figure out how to get the system to recognize new hot plug drives. When I add new drives to the enclosure, they are not recognized until I reboot the system. "Refreshing" in Storage Spaces does not bring up the drives. Is there another command I can use or am I stuck having to reboot with the above hardware? I know the SC847 is hot plug so maybe my issue is the LSI card? It is flashed with IT firmware. Unfortunately, I can't use FreeNAS because I need the ability to add disks one at a time.



Thank you!