server 2019 builtin local admin via gpo for domain users (do I remove workstation builtin administrator password ?)

I created / applied the local admin gpo
The group policy appears to apply correctly
BUT
When i try to do something that requires elevation (for ex: administrator command prompt)
I am being asked for a username & password
The workstations builtin administrator account does not have a password & the account is disabled.
Why am i being prompted if the domain user is a member of the builtin server 2019 local admin group ?
