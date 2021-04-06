server 2019 builtin local admin via gpo for domain users (do I remove workstation builtin administrator password ?)

I

IAmForum

n00b
Joined
Jan 17, 2020
I created / applied the local admin gpo
The group policy appears to apply correctly
BUT

When i try to do something that requires elevation (for ex: administrator command prompt)
I am being asked for a username & password

The workstations builtin administrator account does not have a password & the account is disabled.

Why am i being prompted if the domain user is a member of the builtin server 2019 local admin group ?
 
