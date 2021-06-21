Server 2016 Datacenter to Server 2019 Datacenter upgrade with HYPER-V

Hi Everyone, Well, we don't have the resources to purchase a new Fileserver to house or Hyper-V installs. We are running 7VM's (All Windows and one linux server) Our current Server is 206 Datacenter with Hyper-V. Normally I would just build a new server, migrate the Hyper-V machines over and call it a day.



Now my problem is that since I only have one Hyper-V server running 2016. I figured I would just do an in-place upgrade (Already backed up all my VMs and the physical 2016 server) from 2016 to 2019. I would shut down all the VMs (They are running on a QNAP with a scsi fiber connection.) then let it upgrade, downlead all the updates and restart the Hyper-V services on the migrated machines. However, I get this error which stopped me in my tracks:



Any Suggestions?