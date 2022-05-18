Serious Steam Deck Software Flaw Gone Unsolved Since Launch (WiFi issues)

So I've uncovered what appears to be an extremely significant issue with the Steam Deck. It's affecting a huge amount of the people who own it and as far as I know, there's no acknowledgment from Valve about their timeline on fixing the issue or on the gravity of the issue itself. A little research on Reddit reveals that there consistent threads posted by issues who share this issue since the Steam Deck launched. Such a serious issue going unsolved for months indicates to me that Valve still has no idea how to solve the issue and that they might not be able to fix it.



Essentially Valve decided to use a Realtek WiFi chip in their device and due to the poor Linux drivers, the Wifi capabilities of the Steam Deck are currently *dreadful*. This particularly affects people running 5GHz and/or Mesh networks. My WiFi connection consistently drops making it very difficult to play online or LAN. Even if I attempt to use a different, 2.4GHZ Router which isn't mesh, the results are about the same. I was able to overlook this temporarily because I used the NAS on my LAN to transfer my games over and my first impressions focused on the singleplayer and offline performance. Now that I've had a chance to test its online capabilities - I'm shocked to see how bad things are right now. A work-around has been shared by Valve which involves turning off the power-saving features on the WiFi in developer mode, but this only works for *some* people. Here are a list of ways this breaks the Steam Deck...



1) Initial setup process will not complete (setup freezes and loops). I've had to connect to a slower, secondary network in my house simply to complete the setup process. Brief research on Reddit shows me many threads where people were unable to complete the Steam Deck setup process on their home network and had to find another network altogether.



2) Multiplayer/LAN games consistently drop (at least once every 20 minutes).



3) The WiFi consistently disconnecting creates issues with Steam and other launchers on the SteamOS preventing from games downloading unsupervised (consistently have to resume downloads that are being paused).



Funny enough, the Reddit forum is so anti-consumer that if anyone begins to question the Steam Deck's wifi capabilities, people start attacking people "old routers" (which is funny because the issue is that the Steam Deck works better on older 2.4GHz networks). Dual-booting into Windows appears to completely solve the issue (for me and others), but alas you're unable to properly use WiFi on the platform the Steam ships with, which is a huge issue.



If anyone has a Steam Deck and has experience running into this issue or solving this issue, please share your story. Otherwise the purpose of this thread is to raise awareness about a serious Steam Deck issue which could very well be a "gamebreaker" for the device.