Hello. I have 9700K stock and 2080 Ti Aorus WF. All on gpu and cpu settings ultra. Games run overall smooth above 80fps on 1440P. But in some mission when are tousands enemies on screen ( i cant count ) and i am shooting with minigun there are drops to 45-49fps.When i go with cpu settings and change from ULTRA to LOWEST i have 65fps. Is my cpu weak in that situations?