Serious Nix' flaw in sudo hands over root privileges

Sudo, a utility found in dozens of Unix-like operating systems, has received a patch for a potentially serious bug that allows unprivileged users to easily obtain unfettered root privileges on vulnerable systems.
It can be triggered only when either an administrator or a downstream OS, such as Linux Mint and Elementary OS, has enabled an option known as pwfeedback.

Serious flaw that lurked in sudo for 9 years hands over root privileges

Flaw affecting selected sudo versions is easy for unprivileged users to exploit.
