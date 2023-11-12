Serious issues deciding between 7900X and 7800X3D

First, and probably most important, nowadays, I’m barely playing on PC, but I work on my personal PC from home as a computer scientist, and despite I’m not doing nowadays any heavy lifting on PC, last few days I’ve been trying to edit some videos I need for educational purpose, I’ve suffered seriously hard for the low performance of my current PC. This has been the final straw for me. Secondly, I don’t like the graphic cards' situation. I find that specially NVIDIA cards are expensive for the value they provide, so for this upgrade on my PC I’m planning to stay away for now and buy the cheapest 3060 possible and wait until I see a graphics card that fits real value for me. Given they launch new cards every two years, I expect that at the end of 2024 maybe the new 50×0 series give me more faith in the humanity. Furthermore, I must say that I won’t be using the card for gaming, most for working and productivity as many people call, so basically AMD cards cannot go into the equation (specially I saw the benchmarks and the 7800 and 7700XT don’t even go into the rankings, completely obliterated by all NVIDIA cards for these specific cards). Thirdly, I think that I will still be willing to play, but I plan to do it with the GeForce Now service ($100/6 mo.). I could be doing it right now with my crappy current PC, but just to say that gaming specs won’t be a concern, so in this case everything seems to say that 7900X in the right one, right? Lastly, I will not be investing in a nice and worthy card like 4070 right now because I will not take advantage of it. But my real concern is that I have faith that maybe in 2025, I will actually invest perhaps $600-700 in a card by the time. Which? Probably the 5070 or the 5070Ti of the time. And here is my main concern

I’m having serious issues deciding between these two CPUs for multiple reasons. I come from a 14-year PC socket 1366 that I’ve been renewing for all this time until there were bottlenecks just everywhere and now it’s so difficult to work with it, that I need to renew it ASAP. Likewise, I won’t expect another 14 years with a PC (at least the MoBo because all the other components have been switched, from CPU, to graphics card multiple times).The situation is this:The idea is not updating CPU for a long while. Most likely I would only buy the last AM5 CPU released, possibly by 2026 or even further, who knows. This is why now, if I choose between 7900X or 7800X3D it should last for 3–4 years without a hassle.And where is the possible hassle? When in 2025 I go, buy lets say the 5070Ti and I find a bottleneck with the processor, either 7900X or 7800X3D or the two, for gamingFrom the benchmarks I’ve been watching that gaming-wise, 7800X3D is FAR WAY superior to 7900X to the point that 7900X can actually bottleneck very hardly a graphics card like GTX4090. So I’m starting to believe, that MAYBE 7900Xwill bottleneck a future 5070Ti and I will be forced, not to only change the Graphic Card BUT ALSO, the CPU, will be a total failure spending now $400+ to change it in only 2 years.On the other hand, 7800X3D seems way better in those gaming benchmarks, and it feels that if it doesn’t bottleneck a GTX4090 it will never bottleneck a future GTX5070TiBut on a final note, I have to say that from other productivity benchmarks, 7800X3D seems to be so mediocre overall, specially compared to 7900X, like 20% worse on average, which is massive given that both cost almost the same. Like doing anything with Premiere Pro, compressing a file, fiddling with Blender, compiling software, just simply doing anything that involves a CPU high processing task.Here I am: I prefer 7900X given that it’s better for my daily basis (productivity), but I know that in two years I would be buying a GPU (namely 5070Ti) for gaming and probably ditching GeForce Now subscription and fearing that the 7900X will bottleneck my system.On the other side, I believe that MAYBE 7800X3D will not bottleneck the card, but it will be a little shitty on my daily basis because it’s not that great for productivity given his L3 cache natureWith all these constraints in place, what would you rather choose?