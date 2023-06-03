Serious help with this AMD motherboard

So I have the ASrock X370 gaming MB. I need a decent CPU with built in graphics.
I am looking at the Ryzen 5 5000 G series Zen 2 and the and the Ryzen 5 5600G. Will either of these CPU's work with my MB?
I do not know AMD well and this is a machine for my backups. So do not know much about compatibility.
